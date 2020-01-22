Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie A. PATERSON. View Sign Obituary

Valerie Ann Paterson (nee Darling) was born and raised in Vancouver and graduated from UBC in 1954, following which she taught high school in Vancouver. In 1956, she married Jim Paterson and they moved to Powell River, the town in which their three sons were born and where she taught for a few years before her parenting role became primary.



Mum maintained a lifelong connection to the West Coast through her Darling and Cameron relatives, Burnaby North HS and UBC classmates, and close friends in Powell River. Predeceased by her parents, Donald and Grace (nee Cameron), and her siblings, Peter and Beverley, Val is survived by her children, Kent (Laurie), Drew (Donna), and Blair (Erin); Kent's sons, Alex (Zoë) and Ben; and their mother, Marie, all of whom were sources of great pride for her. She also leaves extended family members across Canada and abroad.



Mum's education in home economics was a constant in her life, providing skills which she parlayed into the Grandma Val's Baking and Valdar Hats tables she operated in local markets. Val loved card and board games. She never passed on a crossword puzzle, a game of Scrabble, or a crokinole contest. Her Catholic faith was central to Mum's life and she served in many capacities in the Catholic Diocese of Thunder Bay (St. Agnes and St. Patrick's parishes) and the Church of the Assumption (Powell River) over the years.



In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a Thunder Bay charity of your choice. A funeral mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral (211 South Archibald Street, Thunder Bay) will be held on January 25, 2020, at 11:00 am.

