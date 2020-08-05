Valter Del Giudice December 3,1930 - July 23,2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Valter Del Giudice. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Liliana and children Ernesto (Elaine), Antonella (Lloyd), Rolando (Linda), Sylvia and Sandra. He is also survived by grandchildren Tirra, Brent, Alexandra, Gina, Jordan, Riley, Alicia, Keenan, Alisa and Keith; great-grandchildren Casey, Paige, Brooks and Parker; as well as family in Italy. A private family Mass of Christian burial was held on July 28 at Stubberfield Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Schweitzer and the wonderful staff at Evergreen Care Unit for their compassionate care of Valter. The family would also like to thank friends and neighbours for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Powell River Hospital Foundation (Evergreen Care Unit).







