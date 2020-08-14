Verna Maud Rekve (Humphreys) "Earth Worm" July 18, 1949 - July 27, 2020 It is with sadness we announce Verna was called home to God and granted her wings at the age of 71 years old, after a short stay in Powell River General Hospital. Verna was predeceased by her father and mother Corrie and Madeline Humphreys, as well as her husband Grant and son Chad Rekve. She is survived by her loving family: daughter Darlene (Ritchie), son Rick, Carol, grandchildren Melanie (Joseph), Nancy (Ben), Emily (Justin) and Wesley, and great-grandchildren Lia, Felix and Brynnlee. Verna was born in Powell River, where she blossomed into a beautiful young woman and at the age of 17 found eternal love and married her husband Grant. Together they grew and raised a family, sharing over 50 years together. Verna had an overwhelming love for the community and was very well known, spending countless hours fundraising for local events that would bring the community together. Best known for her larger than life personality but small stature, she was happiest when surrounded by her family and endless number of friends. She was vivacious and warm with unforgettable, big sparkling eyes and a smile that could light up any room. Verna enjoyed spending her time listening to music in the community at local jam sessions, where she would occasionally take to the stage herself to perform one of her favourite songs "Midnight Special" by CCR. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on August 29 at Willingdon Beach. Please join us to honour and remember the beautiful life of an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. We ask that you please bring a light snack and refreshment if you wish, as social distancing protocols will be followed. The family would like to thank Dr. Van Zyl for his continued support to her over the years. "May god hold us in his hands, and may our hands hold each other forever."







