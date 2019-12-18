Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon B. Tuck. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Vernon was born in Penticton on July 13, 1934. He had many careers in his life. . He was a ferry worker, truck driver, carpenters apprentice and a commercial fisherman. Vernon served two years in the Scottish Military Brigade , enabling him to become a world traveler. In 1962 he married Gwendolyn Roberts and they moved to Powell River. It was here he worked in the Powell River mill until his retirement. Gwen and Vern had two children Vernon Jr. (1963) and Dianne (Dean) Harris (1966), plus three grandchildren Garrett, Brian and Miranda. Gwen and Vern were married for 57 wonderful years. Vernon was predeceased by his son Vernon Jr. in 2011. Vern's beautiful smile and contagious grin would light up a room. He loved to tease and would joke with people. He was a voracious reader and would read two books every couple of days. Vern loved cards, especially poker, where he would win in significant tournaments. Dad, ""I love you more than 5,000 sockeye."" Until we all meet again. ~ Your loving wife and family Published in Powell River Peak from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

