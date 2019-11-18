Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Church of the Assumption Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vincent "Vinnie" Brian Watson.



After a short battle with cancer, Vinnie passed away Sunday, November 10, in Duncan, BC surrounded by loving friends and family. He was born February 9, 1956, in Devon, England, to Mary and William (Bill) Watson. Vinnie was a beautiful baby and always a joy to be around.



Vinnie is survived by his wife and love of his life Tina, his three boys Brian, Jordan and Josh, one granddaughter Lila, one step-granddaughter Kennedy, two step grandsons Benji and Kaleb, his

mother Mary, his five brothers Chuck, Bill, Mario, Leonard and Ken, and many cousins including the Vellas. He was predeceased by his dad Bill, his sister Catherine and his nephew Travis.



Vinnie will forever be remembered for his beautiful, adventurous spirit, as a lover of fast cars and soccer, for the smile on his face and the laughter he brought to everyone who crossed his path. He was a born storyteller, boisterous and joyful and could make anyone laugh with one of his many jokes or tales. His humour was one of the many reasons we all loved him so much.



Vinnie was an amazing son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and great friend to all who knew him and he will be dearly missed.



