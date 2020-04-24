Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter T. Carter. View Sign Obituary

Dad passed away peacefully with family at his side in Victoria on March 17, 2020. Born in North Cayua Township, Haldimand County, Ontario. Predeceased by his wife, Lillian (Bunty), in May of 2009 and survived by three children, Susan (Brian), Douglas (Daphne), and Louise. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a veteran of WWII and a member of the British RAF, flying Boston bombers out of England. Spent the last year of the war training American crews on Mitchell B-25s bombers station at #5 OUT at Boundary Bay, Vancouver. Moved to Powell River in 1955 with his family. Joined the Army Irish Fusiliers corps and became the CO in July of 1959 until 1964. Formed the Irish Cadet Army corps in 1965 and retired in 1975. Enjoyed his time associated with the PR minor hockey, especially the run for the provincial champion with the juveniles in 1969-70. A celebration of Wally's life to be announced at a later date due to this present Coronavirus situation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

