Wendall Morley John Stewart



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Wendall on April 16th, 2019. He was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on April 18th, 1931, son of John and Lena Stewart and brother to Thelma and Gloria. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Mona, children Jeff (Lillian), Rhonda (Brent), Greg (Terasa), grandchildren Lisa (Cam), Kurt deceased (Wendy), Carolyn, Steven (Elisa), Kirstin, Elizabeth and great grandchildren Olivia and Wolfric as well as nieces and nephews.



He moved to Victoria, BC with his family in 1949 where he attended Mount View High School and met the love of his life, Mona. In 1955 Wendall moved to Powell River to work at the Power River Co. Pulp and Paper Mill. He and Mona were married in 1956 and made Powell River their home. They made many dear friends and enjoyed company dances, playing Bridge, fishing trips, and the beaches.



Wendall was an avid curler and belonged to the Powell River Curling Club for many years. He was a skilled electrician and happy to help friends with electrical jobs or wherever he could lend a hand. He enjoyed the many hours he spent working on the renovations of the curling rink. He liked his sports. In his younger days he played hockey and volleyball regularly and he was a loyal Canucks fan since the club was first formed. He was fond of music and especially loved when Mona sang or played piano. His family meant the world to him.



He was a kind, warm, and generous man with a great sense of humour. He was loved and respected by many. He too respected positive attributes and greatly appreciated kindness and thoughtfulness shown to himself and others. He was greatly loved and we will miss him dearly.



We would like to thank Dr. Barry Macdonald for his years of care, Dr. Chapman, the nurses in Emergency and Ashley on 4th floor for your care and kindness. As well we would like to thank all the wonderful friends and neighbours who have been so supportive. Wendall has always been grateful for your friendship.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Lung Association or charity of your choice. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced.

