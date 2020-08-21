1/1
Wilfred R. (Bill) BILES
September 15, 1929 - July 29, 2020
Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Olive Biles (nee Thomson), sons Bill (Lori), Brian, Bruce (Johneen), and daughter Sara (Dave), five grandsons and two great-grandchildren. Born and raised in southeast Vancouver, Bill and Olive raised their family in West Vancouver, then lived most of Bill's retirement years in Powell River, BC, where he had started his career in education 64 years ago. Bill loved playing golf, a hand of poker, and watching his kids and grandkids play sports and perform on stage. Most perfect days ended viewing the beautiful sunsets from their wonderful Powell River living room. The family extends grateful thanks to the staff at the Sechelt Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in Powell River Peak from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
