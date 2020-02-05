Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelmina (Willy) VanRietschote. View Sign Obituary

Wilhelmina (Willy)Van Rietschote April 10,1929 - January 30, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Willy Van Rietschote announces her peaceful passing with her family by her side. Willy was born in The Hague, Holland, and along with her young family, immigrated to Canada in 1957. Life was not easy in the beginning, but because of our parents' love for each other and their adventurous spirit, the family thrived. As the grandchildren started school mom became a volunteer "Oma" in the classroom and continued in this role even when all four grandchildren had graduated high school. Mom was lovingly known as Oma to countless numbers of school children, whom she loved dearly. For many years, even after she stopped volunteering she would still get a hug or a "Hi Oma!" from adults who now had school children of their own. Willy leaves to mourn her loving husband John and her children Astrid Radcliffe (Frank) and Margaret Panek (Mike). She also leaves behind her four grandchildren Josh, Hayley, Michael and Ashley, and seven great grandchildren Alison, Jonah, Benson, Emma, Austynn, Amira and Andrik. The family would like to thank Dr. Rossouw for his loving care of mom. Also, a special thanks to the fourth floor nursing staff; every one of you is an absolute angel. We can't go without also saying thank you to the best neighbours our parents were fortunate to have around them: Dorothy, Joan, Suzanne, Larry and Pat. These wonderful people constantly checked on mom and dad, brought food and were always there to help in any way. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in mom's name to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We will love you forever, Mom and Oma.





April 10,1929 - January 30, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Willy Van Rietschote announces her peaceful passing with her family by her side. Willy was born in The Hague, Holland, and along with her young family, immigrated to Canada in 1957. Life was not easy in the beginning, but because of our parents' love for each other and their adventurous spirit, the family thrived. As the grandchildren started school mom became a volunteer "Oma" in the classroom and continued in this role even when all four grandchildren had graduated high school. Mom was lovingly known as Oma to countless numbers of school children, whom she loved dearly. For many years, even after she stopped volunteering she would still get a hug or a "Hi Oma!" from adults who now had school children of their own. Willy leaves to mourn her loving husband John and her children Astrid Radcliffe (Frank) and Margaret Panek (Mike). She also leaves behind her four grandchildren Josh, Hayley, Michael and Ashley, and seven great grandchildren Alison, Jonah, Benson, Emma, Austynn, Amira and Andrik. The family would like to thank Dr. Rossouw for his loving care of mom. Also, a special thanks to the fourth floor nursing staff; every one of you is an absolute angel. We can't go without also saying thank you to the best neighbours our parents were fortunate to have around them: Dorothy, Joan, Suzanne, Larry and Pat. These wonderful people constantly checked on mom and dad, brought food and were always there to help in any way. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in mom's name to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close