William (Bill) Johannes VanderHoeven March 7, 1930 - June 17, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of William (Bill) Johannes VanderHoeven announces his sudden passing at the age of 89. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years Theodora and their children Lia (Brian) Dingwell, Ingrid (Charlie) Gatt and Gary VanderHoeven. Also left to grieve are his grandchildren Donovan (Angela), Jaysun, Erin (Brad), Aimee, Alecia (Bruno), Kyle (Liz) and Ryan, and his eight great-grandchildren. Bill will also be remembered by family and friends in the Netherlands. There will be no service by request. Thanks to Dr. Skobkareva and the caring nurses at Willingdon Creek. Bill had a passion for music, from building harpsichords to teaching recorder lessons. In lieu of flowers, a donation to PRISMA would be appreciated.
Published in Powell River Peak from June 26 to June 27, 2019