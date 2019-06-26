Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Johannes (Bill) VanderHoeven. View Sign Obituary

William (Bill) Johannes VanderHoeven March 7, 1930 - June 17, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of William (Bill) Johannes VanderHoeven announces his sudden passing at the age of 89. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years Theodora and their children Lia (Brian) Dingwell, Ingrid (Charlie) Gatt and Gary VanderHoeven. Also left to grieve are his grandchildren Donovan (Angela), Jaysun, Erin (Brad), Aimee, Alecia (Bruno), Kyle (Liz) and Ryan, and his eight great-grandchildren. Bill will also be remembered by family and friends in the Netherlands. There will be no service by request. Thanks to Dr. Skobkareva and the caring nurses at Willingdon Creek. Bill had a passion for music, from building harpsichords to teaching recorder lessons. In lieu of flowers, a donation to PRISMA would be appreciated.





March 7, 1930 - June 17, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of William (Bill) Johannes VanderHoeven announces his sudden passing at the age of 89. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years Theodora and their children Lia (Brian) Dingwell, Ingrid (Charlie) Gatt and Gary VanderHoeven. Also left to grieve are his grandchildren Donovan (Angela), Jaysun, Erin (Brad), Aimee, Alecia (Bruno), Kyle (Liz) and Ryan, and his eight great-grandchildren. Bill will also be remembered by family and friends in the Netherlands. There will be no service by request. Thanks to Dr. Skobkareva and the caring nurses at Willingdon Creek. Bill had a passion for music, from building harpsichords to teaching recorder lessons. In lieu of flowers, a donation to PRISMA would be appreciated. Published in Powell River Peak from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close