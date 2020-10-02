1/1
William John Cosgrove
William John Cosgrove October 9, 1940 - September 24, 2020 It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my husband Bill Cosgrove. He was so grateful for all the wonderful people and friends he met in Powell River. He said he was finally home. He had so much love for all of you. I want to thank the staff at Powell River General Hospital. I am very grateful to everyone for treating Bill with kindness and respect. To Jeanette, sis, we couldn't have made it through without your love and tremendous help. To my dear friend Marika, for always being there. I am so grateful to all. Goodbye my love,you will forever be in my heart.



Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
