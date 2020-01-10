Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Julian Drew (aka Whipper) Watson. View Sign Obituary

William Julian Drew Watson (aka Whipper) November 4, 1952 - January 2, 2020 Sadly, taken from us way too early due to cancer, and a late diagnosis in November, we were left stunned at the loss of our "leader" and "biggest brother" William Julian Drew Watson, aka Whipper. He was predeceased by his father Bill, sister Cathy, nephew Travis, brother Vince and stepson Marcus. Bill is lovingly remembered and survived by his mother Mary; four brothers Chuck (Cathy), Mario, Leonard and Ken (Steph); his daughter Shauna; stepdaughters Natasha and Eileena; many nieces and nephews, particularly the special bond with his nephew Ryan Watson; the Vella cousins; many wonderful and close friends, especially Mike and Maria O'Keefe, and longtime friend and devoted partner Leslie. Bill was born in Plymouth, England, in 1952 and immigrated with his mother and three of his brothers to Powell River in 1957. He spent his teenage and adult life working in our mill, where he saved and accumulated the wealth he then shared by taking care of those he loved. Bill will always be remembered for being the reliable one who everybody turned to in their times of need, whether it was a helping hand, babysitting a cat, or even giving thousands of dollars at a moment's notice, because that was just the kind of guy he was. Bill was considered the rock of not only his family, but his circle of friends as well. If anyone needed anything, he was always there. Although nervous of the unknown, his faith kept him in good spirits until the very end. We should all take a page out of Bill's book and be a little more kind and giving to one another. The Watson and Vella family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Leslie for her care, unwavering support and comfort she provided to Bill. A service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 18, at Church of the Assumption, followed by a celebration of life at 2 pm next door at Assumption Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend. Bill's ashes will be returned to the earth at 1 pm on January 20 at Powell River Regional Cemetery in Cranberry.





