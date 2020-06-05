William Roderick Cramb 1940-2020



Rod left us in his 80th year following a brief illness. He passed peacefully at home with loved ones by his side.



Roddy was born in 1940 to Bill and Margaret at St Luke's hospital and lived most of his life in the Townsite.



He is survived by his siblings Wilma and Mark (Eleanor) and their children.



"Hammy" worked for MacMillan Bloedel for 38 years. In his retirement Rod enjoyed sunny afternoons, quiet walks and tending to his prized lawn.



Rod was a kind and generous man. He had a passion for cars and bought a "few" in his lifetime. He loved boating, fishing and time spent at the cabin "up the lake". He was well travelled but always enjoyed returning home to beautiful Powel River.



Left to remember him are his loving wife of 56 years Terry, his three children Jacque (Rob), Adam and Aaron (Terri). He was blessed with six grandchildren Cole (Sorel), Grady (Julia), Hannah, Marcus, Tylor and Erik.



"I have had a good life"



I was born by the sea and to the sea I go.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store