May 31, 1944 - July 25, 2019 The Darveau family announces the peaceful passing of Yvon Darveau. He is survived by his wife Teresa, sons Eric (Julie) and Alain (Kendal), and many other family members. We would like to thank Dr. Lynskey and Dr. Evans for their many years of care and service, the staff of Willingdon Creek and Extended Care for all their care, love and support. We welcome you to join us in remembering Yvon in a celebration of his life to he held from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, August 10, at the Carlson Community Club. Published in Powell River Peak from July 31 to Aug. 9, 2019

