BATH — Alan K. Stout, 74, of Bath, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020. A native of Pittston, he was born on Aug. 11, 1945. He was a 1963 graduate of Pittston High School. He served in the United States Army Reserve during the Vietnam era. He was self-employed as an electrician.

Alan was the son of the late William and Margaret (Chappel) Stout. He is survived by four children: a son, Alan, of Edwardsville; daughter, Allison, of Bethlehem; daughter, Naomi, of Bethlehem; and son, Jesse, of New Jersey. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and a brother, Scott, of Tennessee, and a sister, Darryl Curry, of South Carolina.

"Al" had a kind heart and a gentle soul. He enjoyed a good song and a good conversation. A celebration of life was held on March 7 at the Republican Club, 146 N. Chestnut St., Bath. A memorial service was held on March 9 at the New Covenant Christian Community Church, 21 E. Broad St., Bethlehem.