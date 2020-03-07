WYOMING — Constance "Connie" Lahart, 90, of Wyoming, formerly of Exeter, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the widow of Thomas J. Lahart, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2013.

Born in Inkerman, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Drangutis) Mazeikas. She was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School, class of 1947. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Kmart, Kresge and several dress shops, all in Pittston, and also Consolidated Cigar Factory, West Pittston. She was a member of St. Casimir's Church, Pittston, until its closure, and current member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Seniors Club, Exeter.

Connie had a way of touching the lives of everyone she met. Her beautiful smile, soft voice, her laugh and the way she listened to learn every detail about you. She truly cared and loved with all her heart. Several years ago, she was welcomed into the Wyoming Manor with open arms and the friendships she made were very special to her. Connie was amazing and her passing away is storybook; she celebrated her 90th birthday two weeks ago, with her loving family and a party in her honor. She adored her family beyond measures. She was showered with cards and gifts from those who loved her. She was so happy and complete with the life she lived. And Connie did exactly what she did in life: she slipped away quietly and to a place where her sweetheart Tommy was waiting for the past 7 years. We are all so grateful for the blessings of Connie's life and until we meet again keep them all entertained by your smile, your sense of humor and your presence. Connie, you will be missed and we will love you always.

She is survived by her loving and devoted nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Tony and Mike Mazeikas; sisters, Frances Mazeikas, Margaret Stepanski and Helen Cundelan.

A Memorial Mass was held March 7, 2020, from St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment was at the convenience of the family in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc. 1201 Main St. Pittston (Port Griffith).

