JENKINS TWP. — Gaetano "Tony" Martorana, 91, of Jenkins Township, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Born Jan. 21, 1929, in San Cataldo, Sicily, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Maria (Cinque) Martorana.

Surviving are his wife, Rose (Guiliano) Martorana and daughters, Maria and husband, James Musto, of Jenkins Township, Elizabeth and husband, Anthony Angelella, of Pittston Township. Also surviving are numerous cousins in Italy.

Prior to his move to America, Tony served for two years in the Italian Army.

Tony, along with his wife, were the proud owners of Tony's Pizzeria, Jenkins Township, for 36 years. He was a member of St. Rocco's Mutual Aid Society, The San Cataldo Society, The Italian American Association of Luzerne County. He was a member of St. Rocco's R.C. Church, now St. Joseph Marello Parish. Some of his pastimes were hunting, fishing, gardening and wine making.

He always said he got to live the true American Dream! In return, he had the opportunity to be a mentor to many young adults who worked for him over the years.

The family would like to thank all of their previous employees for the outpouring of support during such a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's name to The Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011, or The Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, 1880 Hwy. 315, Pittston, PA 18640.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Those who plan on attending are asked to wear a mask. Also, capacity will be limited to meet CDC guidelines. Please do your best to pay your respects in a timely fashion so all attendees can pay their respects in a reasonable amount of time.

Funeral services will be held at the family's convenience; however a recording of the funeral Mass will be available Saturday afternoon on Tony's memorial page following the service.

Tony will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

For further information or to express your condolences to Tony's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.

