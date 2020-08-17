Louis (Lou) R. Strubeck, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 8, 2020.

Lou was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a trusted and loyal friend. He was patient, unassuming, good natured, unfailingly kind, gave freely of his time and truly never met a stranger. His was a long, rewarding and well-lived life.

Born in Wyoming on Sept. 10, 1927, to the late Charles and Helen (née Miller) Strubeck, Lou was one of 13 children. Lou attended Wyoming High School, where he excelled in football, baseball and track and field (he held the school 100-yard-dash record for more than 50 years!) and earned a scholarship as a fullback to the University of Miami. He, and three of his brothers, proudly serving their country during WW2 in the United States Navy, with Lou being assigned to a minesweeper in the Pacific. He whistled his way to winning several segments of the popular Ted Mack Amateur Radio Hour in the 1940s, played the piano (by ear, and really well), was a gifted singer, and wrote the song "I Will Always Think of You". An accomplished bowler, he once rolled a perfect 300 game, and was a "champion horseshoe thrower".

Lou joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1956, married the love of his life, Nancy (nee' Jones) in 1957, moved to Bethlehem shortly thereafter, and was assigned to Troop M, where he worked as a patrolman, detective and public relations officer until retiring in 1981. He performed for years in the traveling State Police rodeo as a motorcyclist and played on the Troop M softball team into his late 40s. Upon retiring from the State Police, he joined the Northampton School District as a youth counselor.

A man of strong faith, Lou attended the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem, where he was a deacon and member of the choir. During his children's high school years, he and Nancy were active members of the Freedom High School Athletic Booster and Band Clubs. They chaperoned the school band at it's Rose and Cotton Bowl performances. He also was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon's Bethlehem chapter. His family and friends will remember his good humor, breaking apples in half with his hands, uncanny ability to mimic bird calls, and oh so perfect penmanship.

In 1996, Lou and Nancy moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where they were active members of the Scottsdale Bible Church and Hearty Souls, served as volunteers in a number of local capacities, enjoyed traveling and visiting and watching their grandchildren grow up in Scottsdale and Dallas. If pinochle is played in heaven, Lou is seated sternly at the table, counting trump, making sure no one is cheating, and most assuredly winning.

In addition to Nancy, his wife of 63 years, Lou is survived by his son, Louis, Jr. (Kay), daughter, Sherry James (Phil), grandson, Ryan, granddaughters, Lauren and Megan, great-grandson, Brandon and great-granddaughter, Emery.

There will be no public service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police Charities (www.pafopfoundation.org) or the charity of your choice.