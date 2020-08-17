1/2
Louis R. (Lou) Strubeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis (Lou) R. Strubeck, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 8, 2020.

Lou was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a trusted and loyal friend. He was patient, unassuming, good natured, unfailingly kind, gave freely of his time and truly never met a stranger. His was a long, rewarding and well-lived life.

Born in Wyoming on Sept. 10, 1927, to the late Charles and Helen (née Miller) Strubeck, Lou was one of 13 children. Lou attended Wyoming High School, where he excelled in football, baseball and track and field (he held the school 100-yard-dash record for more than 50 years!) and earned a scholarship as a fullback to the University of Miami. He, and three of his brothers, proudly serving their country during WW2 in the United States Navy, with Lou being assigned to a minesweeper in the Pacific. He whistled his way to winning several segments of the popular Ted Mack Amateur Radio Hour in the 1940s, played the piano (by ear, and really well), was a gifted singer, and wrote the song "I Will Always Think of You". An accomplished bowler, he once rolled a perfect 300 game, and was a "champion horseshoe thrower".

Lou joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1956, married the love of his life, Nancy (nee' Jones) in 1957, moved to Bethlehem shortly thereafter, and was assigned to Troop M, where he worked as a patrolman, detective and public relations officer until retiring in 1981. He performed for years in the traveling State Police rodeo as a motorcyclist and played on the Troop M softball team into his late 40s. Upon retiring from the State Police, he joined the Northampton School District as a youth counselor.

A man of strong faith, Lou attended the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem, where he was a deacon and member of the choir. During his children's high school years, he and Nancy were active members of the Freedom High School Athletic Booster and Band Clubs. They chaperoned the school band at it's Rose and Cotton Bowl performances. He also was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon's Bethlehem chapter. His family and friends will remember his good humor, breaking apples in half with his hands, uncanny ability to mimic bird calls, and oh so perfect penmanship.

In 1996, Lou and Nancy moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where they were active members of the Scottsdale Bible Church and Hearty Souls, served as volunteers in a number of local capacities, enjoyed traveling and visiting and watching their grandchildren grow up in Scottsdale and Dallas. If pinochle is played in heaven, Lou is seated sternly at the table, counting trump, making sure no one is cheating, and most assuredly winning.

In addition to Nancy, his wife of 63 years, Lou is survived by his son, Louis, Jr. (Kay), daughter, Sherry James (Phil), grandson, Ryan, granddaughters, Lauren and Megan, great-grandson, Brandon and great-granddaughter, Emery.

There will be no public service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police Charities (www.pafopfoundation.org) or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pittston Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
August 17, 2020
Lou Jr,
So sorry to hear about your father. I saw your Mom and Dad on the bus to New York several years ago, and it was so nice to catch up. Hope you and your family are well. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Rick Weidman
Richard Weidman Jr
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
Lou Jr, to you, your extended family and Mom,

My sympathies on your Dad's passing. Sounds like he was the great athlete and competitor you turned out to be as well. All the best and peace to you, Frank Scattene
Frank Scattene
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
USN Veteran
August 16, 2020
I was very sorry to hear about Lou's passing. I had the privilege to work with him at NSH. He was the absolute best person. It was my pleasure to know him,and thought about him frequently. Deepest condolences to his family. God bless. Former teacher Marty Sabo.
Martin Sabo
Friend
August 16, 2020
I wanted to send my thoughts and prayers to the family. He was such a great guy. My parents always spoke highly of The Stubeck's. I remember years back, growing up with Lou Jr. and Rocky Calvo. We'd play endless hours of basketball together. I remember, Mrs. Stubeck walking me in for my shoulder surgery at St. Luke's in '73. I always enjoyed my conversations with your husband/dad. May you find peace in your wonderful memories of him.
Jimmy Villani
Friend
August 16, 2020
To the Family of Lou,

We met Lou and Nancy many years ago on one of our semiannual BASD bus trips to The Big Apple. Subsequently, we would look forward to meeting again on these trips as we enjoyed wonderful conversations. During one of those trips, we realized that we knew their beautiful daughter, Sherry, who we both knew from working together at Bell Laboratories. We stayed in touch with Sherry for many years through our annual Christmas cards.

We want to offer our most sincere condolences on your loss. Lou was an exceptional individual, Interesting and very easy to talk to. We enjoyed those trips so Much and looked forward to seeing Lou and Nancy again.

RIP Lou. May cherished memories bring you peace and comfort. You were blessed to have such a wonderful person in your life as husband and father.

Sincerely,
Harry and Lorraine Taylor
Harry and Lorraine Taylor
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
Lou used to come into the gas station where I worked. Always talked & treated me as an equal. A fine man, that I had the honor of knowing
john schuon
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
Nancy, Lou and Sherry,
How deeply saddened we were to hear of Lou’s passing. This beautiful obituary definitely spoke the truths of who he was as a person. He was a great friend to my parents and we always enjoyed his company and looked forward to Nancy and Lou’s visits to the Koch residence. Your entire family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl and Marty Zawarski
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am so very saddened to read this news...and, I extend my sincerest condolences to the entire Strubeck Family.

I met "Mr. Strubeck" in high school. Since I was in the business program - I was chosen to be his "secretary." Our friendship grew stronger as the years passed. I have endless memories of the times we spent together and the endless conversations we had. He was a mentor and an amazing friend to me. I will remember him with incredible fondness. He was a wonderful man - a man dedicated to family, faith and community...and, his love for his family was incredibly evident. I still remember the home he shared with his dearest Nancy, on Johnston Drive in Bethlehem.

May you rest in eternal peace, Lou...and, thank you for being a part of my life. I will cherish our friendship forever.


Fiorella R. Mirabito
Friend
August 16, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
August 15, 2020
S.HERI, SORRY TO HEAR OF YOUR DADS PASSING AND TO READ OF THE GREAT LIFE HE LIVED. TOM MCMAHON, LOU DISSER, LEE YACUEL AND I ENJOYED HIS COMPANY ON SEVERAL AFTERNOON GET TOGETHERS. PLEASE SEND MY BEST TO YOUR MOM AND YOUR PRINCESS. JK
JAMES KERSHNER
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved