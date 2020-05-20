|
Aaron L. Glass
Shippensburg - Aaron Glass, 25 years of age, of Shippensburg, ascended to God's Kingdom at the York Trauma Center, York, PA, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born January 31, 1995, in Chambersburg, he was a son of Lohman and Kim (Lightner) Glass, of Shippensburg.
Aaron was a 2013 graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High School and a first generation Penn State University Graduate, Class of 2017, earning a B.S. degree in Criminal Administration. While at Penn State, Hazleton, he excelled on the baseball team both as a hitter and the position of catcher. He later played slow-pitch softball on various teams in the Shippensburg area.
He leaves behind his loving family to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Scott Glass and his wife Annette of Woodbridge, VA; his sister, Michelle Harris and her husband Edward of Chambersburg; two nieces, Lisa Harris and her husband Lee of Woodbridge, VA, and Kiana Harris of Chambersburg; aunts; uncles; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Bertha Glass, and maternal grandparents, George and Jane Lightner.
Aaron was a gentle soul with a heart bigger than life. His father had instilled in him a hard work ethic coupled with determination in everything he undertook. He was employed by the Letterkenny Munitions Center, Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, and was recently promoted. His rapid ascent to a leadership position as a Federal Government employee (July 2019 to present) came as no surprise. His mother taught him love, kindness, and how important it was to always help others. Aaron never met a stranger, and his gentleness resonated in the many lives he touched. His love of baseball and riding his Harley took him to his "happy" place, building relationships and making quality friends along the way. He left this life doing what he loved most, that of "riding" with his buddies.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a fund that has been established to build a bridge on Rowe Run Road in the memory of Aaron. Please make donations to Mr. Lohman Glass, 9713 Rowe Run Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
~ Roll on Aaron, Roll on ~
Published in Public Opinion from May 20 to May 21, 2020