Ada Irma (nee Viel) Smalley
Lebanon Township, NJ - Ada Irma (nee Viel) Smalley, age 93, from Lebanon Township, New Jersey, passed away on June 19, 2020, at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Born on April 16, 1927, she was the daughter to the late Thomas and Anna (nee DeBatista) Viel.
Ada grew up in Edison, NJ, and was a 1945 graduate of Highland Park High School. On November 1, 1952, Ada married her beloved husband, Raymond G. Smalley. She spent most of her life in South River, NJ, as a homemaker and was a devoted mother to her daughter, Corinne, whom she always called Cory. She was also a proud grandmother to her grandsons, Kyle and Justin, and the boys affectionately called her Nonna.
Ada had a love of golf. So much so that she was able to enjoy playing up until she was 90 years old. In 2000, at the age of 73, Ada got a Hole-In-One! In addition to golf, Ada also enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and playing bridge or Rummikub with her friends while living in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania from 1988 until 2019 when she finally moved in with her daughter and son-in-law. Her friends lovingly called her either the "Cookie Lady" or the "Butterscotch Lady" as she always made home-made cookies and had butterscotch candies on her.
Ada will be forever missed by her daughter, Cory (Smalley) Isak and her husband, George Werner Isak; grandsons, Kyle W. Isak, Justin R. Isak and his wife, Lori.
Ada is predeceased by her husband, Raymond G. Smalley (2013) and her brother, Arthur Viel (1996).
Celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit www.martinfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.