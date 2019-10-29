|
Adam Leroy Crist
Adam Leroy Crist, 84, of Stafford County passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Woodmont Nursing Home. He was born on March 26, 1935 in Chambersburg, PA.
Mr. Crist received a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education from Penn State in 1958. He retired from the U.S. Soil Conservation Service after 28 years and from Stafford County after nearly 22 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg and enjoyed studying genealogy.
Survivors include his three daughters, Eleanor Anne Bogert, Wilkes-Barre, PA, Pauline Susan Shatswell of Spotsylvania County and Margaret Joan Watkins of Stafford County; three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; great-grandson Cody; and brother William Crist. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Eleanor McDowell Crist; and his parents, Adam Richard Crist and Helen Marguerite Cump Crist, and by one brother, Junior Irvin Cump.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. Interment will be held at a later date in St. John's Cemetery in Shiremanstown, Cumberland County, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or American Kidney Fund.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019