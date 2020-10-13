Adam P. McNewChambersburg - Adam P. McNew, 41, of Chambersburg, PA, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, October 11, 2020 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 2, 1979 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Mary Geedy Bunn and husband Anthony Bunn of Chambersburg and the late Walter P. McNew, Sr. Adam was a 1990 graduate of the Chambersburg High School and had at one time been employed with the Thomas Somerville Company in Chambersburg and at Chambersburg Pipe and Steel. Adam dedicated his life to fire and EMS service and was currently employed part-time as a career Emergency Medical Technician with the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department and full time in his dream job as a Telecommunicator with the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services at the 911 center. He was currently serving as the Deputy Chief at the St. Thomas Fire and Rescue Company and was a member of the Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company, the McConnellsburg Fire Company, the Friendship Engine and Hose Company #1 in Chambersburg, and the Cumberland Valley Hose Company #2 in Shippensburg. He had previously worked as an EMT at the Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company, the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department, and at Cumberland Valley Hose Company # 2.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Danielle McNew Henry and husband Joe of Fayetteville; his brothers, Brian McNew of Fayetteville and Ben McNew of Greencastle; his adopted sister, Tiffany Lynn O'Donnell of Chambersburg; his girlfriend Alena Miley of Chambersburg; and his canine companion, Buster. He is also survived by a several nieces and nephews. Aside from his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter P. McNew, Jr. and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Johnson.An outdoor viewing will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the St. Thomas Fire and Rescue Company, 34 Schoolhouse Road, St. Thomas, PA where an additional viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. All are welcome to join in a celebration of Adam's life at the fire hall following the service.Contributions in Adam's memory may be made to the St. Thomas Fire and Rescue Company, PO Box 46, St. Thomas, PA 17252.Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.