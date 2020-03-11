|
|
Aden Diller
Greencastle - Aden K. Diller, age 93, formerly of Greencastle, PA went home to be with the Lord on Monday March 9, 2020 at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. Born April 1, 1926 in Greencastle, PA, he was the son of the late Albert and Fannie (Shank) Diller. He married his wife Ruth E. (Shank) Diller on September 8, 1945 in the Marion Mennonite Church. They celebrated 72 years together before her death on February 20, 2018.
Aden was on the advisory board of Northern Youth Ministries, Dryden, Ontario for 30 years. He was one of the founding members of Cove Valley Youth Camp, Mercersburg, PA. He and his wife Ruth, lived at the camp for 13 years, serving as camp director and bookkeeper.
He and his wife owned and operated Diller Potato Chip Company of Greencastle and Sunnyspot Apartments. He worked for E.D. Plummer and Son Construction Co. of Hagerstown and built several houses. Aden served as Pastor of Cedar Street Mennonite Church in Chambersburg for 30 years. He and his wife took bus tours for Atlantic Coast Bus Co. of Hagerstown and hosted 6 trips to the Holy Land, Israel.
He served as president of the Greencastle AARP Chapter for several years. He loved his workshop; making grandfather clocks, canes and many pieces of furniture for family, friends and also wooden toys for his great-grandchildren. His family was important to him and he loved seeing each one from the babies, teens to the adults. "Thanks for coming," he would say after every visit.
Surviving family are two daughters, Sharon Baer and husband Darrell of Chambersburg, Esther Martin of Chambersburg; two sons, Eugene Diller and wife Fern of Greencastle, James Diller and wife Judy of Hagerstown; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; two siblings, Anna Krouse of Greencastle and Leon Diller of Tennessee.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant grandson Lenwood Martin, a son-in-law Lester Martin, five siblings, Daniel Diller, Ethel Petersheim, Lois Eshleman, Glenn Diller and infant brother Nathan Diller.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 AM at the Marion Mennonite Church 4365 Molly Pitcher Hwy. South Chambersburg with Chaplains Art Page and Vernon Isner officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Menno Haven Benevolent Care Fund 2011 Scotland Ave. Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020