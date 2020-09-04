Aden Meyers
St. Thomas - Aden Sylvester Meyers, age 87, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 10, 1932, in St. Thomas Twp. Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late B. Franklin and Bertha Wingert Meyers.
Mr. Meyers was a graduate of the former St. Thomas High School. He worked as a small engine mechanic for more than 33 years. Aden was a member of the Shanks Church of the Brethren of Greencastle where he operated the church sound system for many years.
He loved antique tractors and was a lifetime member of the C.V. Antique Engine Association, and life member of the Early American Steam Engine & Old Equipment Society. He enjoyed operating sound systems equipment and making recordings.
Surviving family are his wife of 61 years, Margie (Thomas )Meyers, whom he married on March 14, 1959; a son Timothy A. Meyers of St. Thomas and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Juanita Kay Meyers, a brother Carl W. Meyers and a sister Anna Mary Frey.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Shanks Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Greencastle with Ministers David Stahl, Nelson Witmer, and Brenton Stahl officiating. A viewing will be held at the graveside one hour before the service on Tuesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shanks Church of the Brethren, c/o John Shelly, 7535 Talhelm Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
.