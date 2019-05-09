|
Aileen Bricker
Chambersburg - Aileen J. Bricker, 64, of Chambersburg passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born January 5, 1955 in Sewickley, PA, she was the daughter of Marion (Stouffer) and the late William Kolosky. She and her husband, Samuel , attended the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring for many years. Aileen graduated from Shippensburg University with an M.B.A. in accounting. In her younger years she was employed by several pharmaceutical companies and then went into real estate; during that time and for a total of 30 years, she was an accountant for Fairway Medical Associates. In addition to being a full-time "super mom ", she enjoyed music, cooking, shopping and travel. But most important, time spent with family and friends was paramount. She had a zest for life and had a fierce passion for living in the moment. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Samuel Q. Bricker, two sons: Alexander James and Tyler Xavier; sister, Denise Carpenter; brother, Mark Kolosky and step brother, Donnie Gossard. A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Hart officiating. Memorial donations in Aileen's name may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, https://www.stjude.org and the local Salvation Army, 169 Lincoln Way West Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on May 9, 2019