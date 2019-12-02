|
|
Albert R. Norcross
Chambersburg - Albert R. "Cork" Norcross, 68, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Manor Care Health Services. Born in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Ray E. Norcross and Mary Miller Norcross of Chambersburg.
A graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Cork had worked for PennDot for 35 years, retiring as a purchasing agent in 2005. He was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg and an active member of the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA. Years ago Cork was also very active with the Chambersburg Road Runners. He greatly enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, and all kinds of music - especially Bluegrass.
Aside from his mother, he is survived by his wife, Joan Norcross; son Eric Norcross of St. Thomas; daughter Adele (Michael) Yohn of Cary, NC; siblings Judy Szankovics of Allentown, PA, Michael (Debra) Norcross of Linglestown, PA, Kimberly (Terry) Brown of Chambersburg, and Timothy (Debra) Norcross of Forest Hills, MD. He will also be dearly missed by his seven grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. A memorial service to celebrate Cork's life will follow on Monday, December 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, with Rev. Scott Bowerman officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service on Monday, however the family will receive friends at the church directly following the service.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Central Presyterian Church at the above address, or to the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA 570 E. McKinley St. Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019