Albert Roy Hilbinger, Jr.
Shippensburg - Albert Roy Hilbinger, Jr., 67, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Monday, June 1, 2020, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1967, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Donna R. (White) Hilbinger and the late Albert R. Hilbinger, Sr. Roy was a 1971 graduate of Dulaney High School, in Timonium, MD, and attended Towson University. Locally, Roy was currently employed at Dollar General and previously at the former Lowes. Prior to moving to Shippensburg in 2010, he lived in Newport, Rhode Island, where he also worked at several different retail establishments. Roy loved living in Rhode Island, especially Newport, and considered it his spiritual home. Roy was an avid amateur naturalist and photographer. He enjoyed walking, especially along the Rails-to-Trails and the Dykeman Spring Area, and taking photos. After countless hours of doing so, Roy developed the ability to identify the many different species of birds he frequently encountered by their song. He chronicled many of his walks on his personal blog entries which were most always accompanied by selections from his eclectic taste in music. Roy is survived by his mother, Donna, of Chambersburg; his brother, Donald P. Hilbinger and wife Terriann of Shippensburg; his sister, Susan R. Strickland and husband Scott of St. Inigoes, MD; three nephews; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his father. His funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. As per his wishes, there will be no public viewing, visitation, or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg Produce and Outreach (S.P.O.) at 130 South Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.