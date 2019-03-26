Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambersburg - Albert B. Schuchman, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born October 9, 1935 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Ray and Bertha Gsell Schuchman. His beloved wife, Vera Pine Schuchman, preceded him in death on December 30, 2010.

Early in his life, Albert was employed at the U.S. Paper Mill in Chambersburg. He was most recently employed as a security guard for Hoffman Homes until his retirement. Albert enjoyed watching football and NASCAR.

He is survived by his son, Rodney Tyler Schuchman of Chambersburg; two siblings, William Schuchman and Martha Umbrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bertha May Umbrell and four brothers, George, Robert, Charles and Clarence Schuchman.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Paul B. Baker will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 26, 2019
