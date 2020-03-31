|
|
Albert Stoner
Fayetteville - Albert "Bucky" Stoner, 88, of Fayetteville, PA, passed into eternal life on Sunday evening, March 29, 2020 at his home. Born August 15, 1931 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Ira Stoner of Monroe, MI and the late Leona Piper of Fayetteville, PA. He attended the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Early in his life, he worked at Letterkenny Army Depot and later as a carpenter for National Construction Company, Lanehart Construction Company, and Garman's Home Center. He was an avid hunter and was a life member of the South Mountain Fish and Game Club and an associate member of the 40 et 8 club. After retiring, he was actively buying and selling antiques and curios. He attended Mountain Top Ministries in Orrtanna for a number of years.
In addition to his wife, Diana Richards Stoner, he is survived by two daughters, Lori Lynne and Kimberly Ann; two step-sons, Harold V. Johnson (Shirley) of Fayetteville and Keith A. Johnson (Suzanne) of Chambersburg; his half-brother, Eugene Stoner (Pat) of Newport, MI; and five grandchildren, Jessica Allen (Jamie), Matthew Johnson (Lauren), all of Chambersburg, Carrie Prowell (Kory) of York, Joshua Johnson of Washington, DC, and Justin Johnson (Gayle) of Greencastle. He is also survived by five great-grandsons, Eain Johnson, Miles Allen, Lyric Johnson, Maddex Prowell, and Spencer Allen; and three great-granddaughters, Lainey Johnson, Cayden Johnson, and Avelyn Prowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Ebersole.
Services and interment, under the direction of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Top Ministries, 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020