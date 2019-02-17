|
|
Alberta Snowdon
Chambersburg, PA - Alberta Snowdon, age 75, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Baltimore, MD on August 5, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Margaret M. Dannefelder Butz.
Mrs. Snowdon lived the full life she wanted, and she cherished the time she had with her family. She assisted her husband with their small business, Snowdon Die Engraving, working as a graphic artist, in which she was self-taught.
She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, she enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends and family on social media, and she spent countless hours skillfully researching ancient online data archives around the world to trace her family tree back hundreds of years.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 45 years, James Snowdon, whom she married April 28, 1973; her son, Daniel Snowdon; and sister, Katherine M. Butz, all of Chambersburg, PA and her niece Jennifer L Lindsay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James M. Anderson and a brother, Edward Butz. She will be greatly missed by her family, and she will live in our hearts forever.
Services and interment will be private, Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd., West, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 17, 2019