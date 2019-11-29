|
Alexander W. Shearer
Chambersburg - Alexander W. Shearer passed away on November 26, 2019 while attending a Kiwanis meeting for the Advent food drive. Born on April 28, 1940 in Chambersburg, PA, the son of Fred W. and Gail (Walker) Shearer, he attended the College of Wooster where he met and married his wife, of almost 57 years, Carolyn (Kurtzman) Shearer. Later he received his master's degree in education from The University of Southern California. He taught history briefly at Fannett-Metal High School, before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1962. During his service, he loved traveling with his wife and three kids. Constantly on the move, his tours included Turkey, Thailand, Germany, Vietnam, Alaska, and much of the lower 48 states with two tours stationed at the Pentagon. He achieved the rank of Colonel retiring in 1992, after 30 years of service. Following retirement from the military he worked for Northrop Grumman for 10 years in Washington D.C. and Melbourne, Florida. Since his retiring, he has been active in the community helping others, delivering Meals on Wheels, an active member of the Kiwanis, as well as an elder and deacon at Central Presbyterian Church. Enjoying theater, he and his wife were long time season ticket holders at Totem Pole Playhouse. He was also a consummate photographer documenting his many travels.
Alex is survived by his loving wife Carolyn; son Scott Shearer and wife Susan, his daughter Stephanie of Portland, Oregon, and granddaughters, Becca and Gail Shearer. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Shearer and daughter, Katherine Shearer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Scott Bowerman will officiate. Private interment will be in Upper Path Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019