Alfred "Dick" R. Frey, Jr.
Shippensburg - Alfred "Dick" R. Frey, Jr., age 83 of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born December 22, 1935 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Alfred R. Sr., and Mary (Printz) Frey.
Alfred graduated from Shippensburg High School in 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 6 years as an E-4 during the Korean War and early Vietnam War. He retired from Shippensburg University after being a Supervisor for over 30 years. He was a member of Prince St. United Brethren Church, Knotty Ash Hunting Camp, and American Legion Post 223. In his spare time, "Dick" enjoyed hunting, playing golf, wood working, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and spending time with family and friends.
Alfred is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pauline (McCleary) Frey of Shippensburg. He is also survived by step-daughter, Cathy J. Forsythe (Robert) of Alabama; son, Michael Frey (Rae Ann) of Newburg; step-sons, Rodney Weaver (Debra) of Shippensburg and Bradley Weaver of TX; brother, Ronald Frey (Patricia) of Shippensburg; sister, Bonnie Bowers (Samuel) of FL; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and his good friend, Gary Heckendorn of Shippensburg. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris J. Reeder and brother, Thomas Frey.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 5 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Pastor Michael Wentz officiating. A Viewing will take place from 11:00 AM until the time of services. American Legion Post 233 will be providing Military Honors at Parklawns Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alfred's memory to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Prince St. United Brethren Church, 20 North Prince Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019