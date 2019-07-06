|
Alfred R. Ocker
Shippensburg - Alfred R. Ocker, 80, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Select Specialty Hospital of York, as a result of an automobile accident.
Born Tuesday, November 22, 1938, in Newburg, he was a son of the late Amos R. and Bertha M. Smith Ocker.
Alfred was a 1956 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He was a member of the Newburg First Church of God. Alfred retired from Nancy Grayson School, where he worked as Custodian from 1985 until 2000.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, reading, crossword puzzles, and loved and cherished his family.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Marie Groce Ocker, whom he married June 12, 1959; one daughter, Sharon K. (Kenneth) Chamberlin, Shippensburg; one son, Randy A. (Deb) Ocker, Little River, SC; four grandchildren, Stephanie M. Horgos, Brandi L. Ocker-Delgado, Eric K. Chamberlin, and Jeremy R. Ocker; seven great grandchildren, Benjamin D. Horgos, Braylen M. Delgado, Avary G. Chamberlin, Andrew J. Horgos, Austin L. Delgado, Alayna L. Delgado, and Mia P. Chamberlin; three brothers, Robert W., Ray E., and Ronald D. Ocker; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth L. Ocker.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July, 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Newburg First Church of God, with the Rev. James Moss, Jr. officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be to the Newburg First Church of God, 260 Newburg Road, Newburg, PA 17240.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 6, 2019