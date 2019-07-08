Services
Alfreida (Brown/Carbaugh) Diaz


1931 - 2019
Alfreida (Brown/Carbaugh) Diaz Obituary
Alfreida (Brown/Carbaugh) Diaz

Bethlehem - Alfreida "Toby" B. Diaz, 88, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ellamae (Robinson) and Howard E. Brown. She was the loving wife of the late Juan A. Diaz and the companion of the late Bibiano "Popi" Flores.

Toby was a member of Central Assembly of God. She worked for American Can and later for the Bethlehem Area School District in food services. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, watching game shows and going camping. Toby loved her family and friends and cherished every moment she spent with them.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Belinda L. Leighty and her husband, Ed and Leonard "Butch" E. Carbaugh and his wife, Sharan; sisters, Bonnie Brown, Jeanette Brown and Shirley Wolfgang; 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Toby was preceded in death by her son, Clifford E. Carbaugh and sisters, Elise Develin, Alemda Burnhart, Clairemae Pallan, Billy Ward and Rennis Kock.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Cemetery, 948 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Assembly of God, 1300 Eaton Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 8, 2019
