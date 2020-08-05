1/1
Alice L. (Traxler) Johnson
Alice L. (Traxler) Johnson

Alice L. (Traxler) Johnson passed from this life into eternal life August 5, 2020 at home where she resided with Kandi, Dustin, Karsin, and Jamie in Fannettsburg for 6 months.

Born January 10, 1935 in Fannettsburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Vernoll H. (Markey) Traxler.

Surviving are her husband, Charles N. Johnson, whom she married Feb. 10, 1958; two sisters, Janet Holtry of Chambersburg and Betty Catlin of Ocean Pine, MD; two daughters, Jayne Reed and Kathy Arentz (Donald) both of Fannettsburg; 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Kandi, Cody, and Jessica and 5 great grandchildren.

She retired from Stanley Company in Chambersburg, PA. Alice was an auxiliary member of Post # 606 American Legion; a life member of both the Metal Township Fire Company and the Path Valley Stag Club. When Metal Township Fire Co. started she helped with baking and making ham pot pie.

Alice enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren along with several children throughout the Path Valley area for at least 32 years.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by 6 siblings, Mary Ellen, Hazel, Minnie, Charles, Martha and James.

Viewing at the Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, 18875 Main St., Dry Run, Friday, Aug. 7 between 6 and 8 PM and Saturday after 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment

Fannettsburg Reformed Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Metal Twp. Fire Co., 10862 Path Valley Road, Fannettsburg, PA 17221 or Fannettsburg Reformed Church (% Lauri Rosenberry) PO Box 191, Fannettsburg, PA 17221 www.agettlakjer.com




Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
