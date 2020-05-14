|
|
Alice Leighty
Chambersburg - Alice L. Leighty, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 14, 2020 at the Shook Home. She was born on July 21, 1934 in Knobsville , Pennsylvania to John and Dorothy (Souders) Cline. She had been a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for many years. She retired in 1996 from Wilson College after 44 years, the last 23 serving as the registrar of the college.
She is survived by her two sons: Edward W. (husband of Belinda) Leighty of Chambersburg and Ronald H. (husband of Christine) Leighty of Chambersburg. She has four grandchildren: Joseph (husband of Erin) Leighty, Angela (wife of Keith) Hostetter, Kelsey Buterbaugh, and Corinne Leighty. She has three great-grandchildren: Britton Boardman, Kylee Boardman, and Maddox Leighty. She is also survived by a sister, Maxine Gress of St. Thomas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Leighty in 2003 and a sister, Joanne Cline.
In deference to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date to be announced. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 14 to May 16, 2020