Alice "Doley" (Boone) Lesher
Chambersburg - Alice "Doley" (Boone) Lesher, 87, of Chambersburg, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the home of her son. Born on October 15, 1931, in Rocky Mount, VA, she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Alice S. (Brubaker) Boone.
Alice was a homemaker. She was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church (New Conference).
Alice was united in marriage with John B. Lesher on March 9, 1957.
She is survived by her children, Nathan (Elizabeth), Charles (Nelda), Dale, all of Chambersburg; and Ann Hess (Edward) of Waynesboro. She is also survived by a son-in-law, Sean Wolf, of Camden, IN; a daughter-in-law, Lori Lesher of Ottawa, KS; a sister, Doris Ann Shively (Lester) and sisters-in-law: Nora Boone of Rocky Mount, VA, Lois Meyers of Chambersburg and Theresa Lesher of Newville; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion; a daughter, Karen Wolf; a son Jay; and 12 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the Old German Baptist Brethren Falling Spring Meeting House, with the Brethren officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 3, at the Old German Baptist Brethren Falling Spring Meeting House.
The family requests the omission of flowers.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 4, 2019