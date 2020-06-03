Alice Mae Musser
Shippensburg - Alice Mae Rexroth Musser, 53, passed in to eternity on June 2, 2020 after a brave and honorable fight for her life from Colon Cancer. She was born on May 9, 1967, in Aurora, CO, the daughter of the late Rev. Stanley J. and Martha M. (Harmony) Rexroth and married Brian J Musser on October 19, 1991.
Upon graduation from Shippensburg University in 1989, Alice began a 31-year long career with Highmark Blue Shield, holding many positions throughout that time, making many friends, and leaving her mark on each department she contributed to. Alice was a member of the Mowersville Brethren In Christ Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher to her beloved Golden Berean class, a Decan's wife, and a pianist and organist for Sunday Services. She was also a member of the Chambersburg Quilt Guild with whom she enjoyed quilt retreats. Alice enjoyed camping with her family, sewing, knitting, the beach, hot weather, and having huge bon fires.
In addition to her husband of 28 years, she is survived by two daughters, Amanda M. Musser of Shippensburg, Brenna J. Musser (and fiancé Benjamin C. Morrow) of Fayetteville, one grandson, Mason J. Musser, her mother Martha M Rexroth of Shippensburg, four brothers Dale S. Rexroth and wife Cheryl of Woodstock, OH, Roy J. Rexroth Sr and wife Barbara of Hampstead, MD, Alan J. Rexroth and wife Tracy of Williamsport, MD, Brian S. Rexroth Sr. and wife Bridget of Springfield, OH, two sisters Joyce M Shackelford and husband Dr. Howard of Wheeling, WV, and Beth S. Davis and husband Daniel of Shippensburg, PA, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, one niece, and one great-nephew.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Retreat Center at 369 CRC Drive, East Waterford, PA 17021.

Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.