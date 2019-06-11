Services
Aline F. Misitis Obituary
Chambersburg, PA - Aline F. Misitis, age 74, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Tionesta, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, the tenth of twelve children, on November 20, 1944, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Casper Hannigan.

Mrs. Misitis worked as a homemaker most of her adult life, however as her family grew she started working in retail as well as co- owning with her husband a craft shop in Tionesta, PA. She enjoyed caring for her family, quilting, crafts, and painting.

Surviving is her husband and childhood sweetheart of 55 years, Ronald Misitis, whom she married on September 14, 1963, three children, Toni Brant (husband Douglas) of Chambersburg, PA, Bryan M. Misitis (wife Melanie) of Lexington Park, MD, and Michelle Misitis of Chambersburg, PA, five grandchildren, Brandon, Hannah, Luke, Jaycob, and Abygail, and three siblings, Ora Edmonson of Saxonburg, PA, Martin Hannigan of Columbus, GA, and Walter Hannigan of Pittsburgh, PA.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 11, 2019
