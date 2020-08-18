1/1
Allen L. Mowery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen L. Mowery

Chambersburg - Allen L. Mowery, 70, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the evening of Sunday, August 16, 2020, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 7, 1949, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Roy E. and Mary Ann (Furry) Mowery. Allen worked in the packing and shipping department at T.B. Woods for over twenty years, but his main career was teaching music, which he did for almost his entire life. Allen worked at many churches, across all denominations, as an organ player, choir director, and worship leader. Throughout his life, he developed an all-encompassing music ministry and just celebrated his fiftieth year as an organist. He was a Board Member of the Pennsylvania Sunday School Association and earlier in life, spent two years volunteering at the Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, PA. People will remember Allen for playing piano at the former Lighthouse Restaurant; the countless weddings and funerals he was asked to play at; and also, the Newburg First Church of God Living Christmas Tree program. Allen was very extroverted and outgoing, and enjoyed socializing and being in the company of others. Church, music, and his family were always his main priorities in life. Allen is survived by his son, Ryan A. Mowery and wife Jennifer of Taneytown, MD; three grandchildren, Rylee, Hadley, and Atticus Mowery; his sister, Patricia Ann Furry of Chambersburg; numerous cousins; and many friends. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Furry. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Shippensburg First Church of God. The Rev. Dr. Lois Waters, Rev. James Hosey, and Rev. Judi Herrold will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the church. Allen will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as possible. Concurrently, the capacity of those in attendance at the Shippensburg First Church of God must be limited to approximately 140 people. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg first Church of God at 121 East King St. Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved