Allen L. Mowery
Chambersburg - Allen L. Mowery, 70, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the evening of Sunday, August 16, 2020, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 7, 1949, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Roy E. and Mary Ann (Furry) Mowery. Allen worked in the packing and shipping department at T.B. Woods for over twenty years, but his main career was teaching music, which he did for almost his entire life. Allen worked at many churches, across all denominations, as an organ player, choir director, and worship leader. Throughout his life, he developed an all-encompassing music ministry and just celebrated his fiftieth year as an organist. He was a Board Member of the Pennsylvania Sunday School Association and earlier in life, spent two years volunteering at the Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, PA. People will remember Allen for playing piano at the former Lighthouse Restaurant; the countless weddings and funerals he was asked to play at; and also, the Newburg First Church of God Living Christmas Tree program. Allen was very extroverted and outgoing, and enjoyed socializing and being in the company of others. Church, music, and his family were always his main priorities in life. Allen is survived by his son, Ryan A. Mowery and wife Jennifer of Taneytown, MD; three grandchildren, Rylee, Hadley, and Atticus Mowery; his sister, Patricia Ann Furry of Chambersburg; numerous cousins; and many friends. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Furry. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Shippensburg First Church of God. The Rev. Dr. Lois Waters, Rev. James Hosey, and Rev. Judi Herrold will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the church. Allen will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as possible. Concurrently, the capacity of those in attendance at the Shippensburg First Church of God must be limited to approximately 140 people. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg first Church of God at 121 East King St. Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com