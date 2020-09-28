1/1
Allen Mairose
Allen Mairose

Greencastle - Allen K. Mairose, age 89 of Greencastle, PA died Saturday morning September 26, 2020 in his home.

Born July 30, 1931 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Herman Jr. and Marie Anna (Ermer) Mairose. His wife Eleanor M. (Kurek) Mairose died June 9, 2006.

Allen retired in 1980 after 26 years of service as a firefighter and paramedic with the Baltimore County Fire Dept. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and served as a Combat medic.

Allen was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greencastle, life member of the Harry D. Zeigler V.F.W. Post # 6319 of Greencastle, life member of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division and member of the Baltimore County Firefighters Retired.

Surviving family are a daughter, Mary E. (Ron) Troskoski of Greencastle; son, Allen G. Mairose of Greencastle; brothers, Raymond B. Mairose, Darlwayne Mairose, both of Baltimore, MD; sisters, Joyce Lake, North Carolina, Janice Lane, Reisterstown, MD, Darla Smith, Baltimore, MD; significant other for the last 13 years Callie Pettit of Greencastle; 7 grandchildren, 4 adopted grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Ann M. Mairose and a brother Gary Mairose.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle, PA with Rev. Martin Horn officiating. Military graveside honors will be given by the Chambersburg V.F.W. Post #1599 Honor Guard. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
