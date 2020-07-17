Alma J. Frantz
Waynesboro - Mrs. Alma J. (Kuhn) Frantz, 88, of 10471 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Born August 23, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Albert C. and Sarah C. (Copenhaver) Kuhn. Mrs. Frantz was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area, where she graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1949.
She and her late husband, J. Herbert Frantz, were married by her bother-in-law Charles Herr on May 19, 1951 in Waynesboro. Mr. Frantz passed away August 25, 2012.
From humble beginnings 33 years ago, Alma and Herb began selling home-grown produce from the stand in the front yard. They were especially well-known in the area for the wonderful sweet corn. Over the years, she expanded the market and included a variety of products from local growers. Her legacy to the community is Frantz Produce, where she greeted customers with a smile, made many friends, and provided a local source of fresh fruits and vegetables.
She was a member of Otterbein Church in Waynesboro, where she attended the Helping Hands Sunday School Class. She was also a member of Farm Women #13.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Frantz enjoyed canning, baking, reading, and traveling. Later in life, inspired by her granddaughter, Addie Frantz Bumbaugh, she learned to quilt. After retiring from the produce stand, she lovingly made many quilts for her family.
Mrs. Frantz was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by four children, John H. Frantz and his wife Jean of Waynesboro, Kathy F. Hahn and her husband Roger of Waynesboro, Alan W. Frantz and his wife, Lori of Waynesboro, and David R. Frantz and his wife Victoria of Marion, PA; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Mentzer of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Kuhn and Margie Herr and three brothers, Ralph Kuhn, Charles Kuhn, and Harry Kuhn.
Private graveside services will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, with Pastor Dave Besecker officiating.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks for the care their mother received through Life Lutheran Services and its associated programs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
