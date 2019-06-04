Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Alma Carl
Lake Wales, FL - Alma L. Carl of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lake Wales Medical Center.

She was born September 24, 1921 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to the late Robert C. and Jennie (Moser) Funk. She has been a resident of Lake Wales since 2004 moving with her husband Mark from Pennsylvania. Alma was a homemaker and member of the First United Methodist Church in Lake Wales. Alma graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1939 where she was known by family and friends for her beautiful voice, having been active in both her church and with her High School dance band, The Rhythm Kids. All her life, she enjoyed golf and traveling with her husband Mark as well as family and friends. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and loved watching baseball.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband Mark P. Carl, sons Mark P. Carl, Jr. and John Carl and grandson Mark John Carl.

Survivors include her daughters Julie A. Weed and husband Roger of Haines City, FL, Jean Carl Howell and husband Richard of Lake Wales, FL, son Robert P. Carl and wife Jennifer of Dallas, TX, grandchildren, Michael Woolford, Amy Anderson, Benjamin Howell (wife Devyn), Jason Carl (wife Nicole), Lucas Howell (wife Mandy), Jenna Carl Jabara (husband Rami), Elise Howell Tanner (husband Chris), Jillian Carl, Jordan Carl and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am with service immediate following at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home, Lake Wales, Florida on Monday, June 3, 2019. Private family Interment will be at Tuesday, June 4 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com. The family requests that any memorials may be made to the Lake Wales Care Center (lakewalescarecenter.com)
Published in Public Opinion on June 4, 2019
