Alma R. Fritz
Chambersburg - Alma R. Fritz, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, December 29, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born June 7, 1940 in Fulton County, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Maria Strait Mellott. She was a 1959 graduate of the former St. Thomas High School and was employed at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg for more than 30 years, retiring in 1996. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking, the beach, especially Chincoteague, and listening to older country music. Her husband, Ronald E. Fritz, Sr., whom she married December 31, 1959, preceded her in death on August 2, 2015.
She is survived by four sons, Ronald E. Fritz, Jr. (wife Barbara) of Chambersburg, Ricky L. Fritz (wife Michelle) of Fayetteville, Roger L. Fritz (significant other Lori Fortney) of Chambersburg, and Ryan L. Fritz (wife Lori) of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Jeremy Fritz (wife Amanda), Brittany Gleason (husband Stephen), Natasha Fritz, Natalie Fritz, Tyler Fritz, and Zachery Fritz; five great grandchildren, Jacob, Brielle, Alayna, Logan, and Isabel; two sisters, Catherine Shives and Mary Jean Tarner (husband Joe) all of St. Thomas; and a brother, Henry Mellott (wife Denise) of Michigan. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Frost.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Murray Stevens will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday and from 10:30-11:30 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hershey Medical Center, c/o Development and Alumni Relations, MC HS20 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115 P.O. Box 852 Hershey, PA 17033-0852
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019