Alvin Peck
St. Thomas - Alvin C. Peck, Jr, 86, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away May 9, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, where he had resided for the past six months. He was born on September 21, 1933 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Alvin and Jennifer (Pittman) Peck. He retired from PennDot in McConnellsburg about 25 years ago. He is a member of West Side Brethren In Christ Church in Chambersburg. He has been a member of the McConnellsburg American Legion and VFW for many years. He had been a bartender at the legion, VFW and Eagles club at various times in his life. He had owned the Scrub Ridge Inn for about ten years back in the late 60's.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Heinbaugh and his son: Alvin Tim Peck of Warfordsburg. He is also survived by a step-daughter, Sherry Reeder of Chambersburg and a step-son Gary Reeder of Chambersburg. He has four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Alvin is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Black of McConnellsburg and a brother, Melvin Peck of McConnellsburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey A. Crouse Peck, a son, Clifford E. Peck, a step-grandson, two sisters and two brothers.
Because of the current health crisis there will be no services at this time, but there will be a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date and place. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocornellusfh.com.
