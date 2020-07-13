1/1
Ame M. Norcross
Ame M. Norcross

Chambersburg - Ame M. Norcross, 50, went home to be with her Lord on Friday July 10, 2020. Born on April 27, 1970 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of James and Mary Worthington Moyer, of Chambersburg. She also leaves behind her loving husband of 27 years, Edward Norcross, whom she married on October 16, 1993, along with her daughter and best friend Mary Kate Norcross.

A graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA, Ame was employed as a Registered Dental Hygienist with Dr. Michael Morehouse's office in Shippensburg, where she provided exceptional patient care, especially to children. She was a devoted member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chamberbsurg, where she enjoyed helping with its youth and children's programs and ministries. Always hospitable and welcoming, Ame greatly enjoyed cooking and especially sharing her delights with others. As many know, she was the best mom to her daughter who was her everything. Her smile and jovial demeanor would always light up the room and infect everyone whom she met. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.

The family will receive friends at St. Paul United Methodist Church 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, for memorial visitations on Friday, July 17, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., and again on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. A memorial service will then follow in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Kratz officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church Children's Center (at the above mailing address) in memory of Ame . Online condolences may be shared on her memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.








Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
