Amelio "Cookie" Russello
Chambersburg, PA - Amelio "Cookie" Russello, age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the York Hospital. Born August 30, 1941, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Olga Illiano Russello.
Cookie served honorably in the U.S. Army for 22 years, retiring in 1981, as a Major. He enjoyed watching TV, especially AMC; he also enjoyed collecting whiskey miniatures, writing, travel, telling jokes, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 47 years, Maria Annunziato Russello, whom he married November 6, 1971; two children, Salvatore N. Russello (wife Joanna) of Littlestown, PA and Olga F. Rowe (husband Ryan) of Chambersburg, PA; and two grandchildren, Sonny and Frankie Russello.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Deacon Richard Ramsey will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
