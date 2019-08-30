|
|
Amos Martin
Greencastle - Amos C. Martin, age 84, of Greencastle, PA died early Wednesday morning August 28, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Born January 29, 1935 in Welsh Run, PA he was the son of the late Russell and Pearl (Clapsadle) Martin.
Amos was a dedicated dairy farmer, his true passion for 61 years. Mr. Martin was still picking and shucking sweet corn two weeks prior to his passing. He enjoyed riding his Gator with his wife Marcelle (Stouffer) Martin of 64 years, observing deer in the fields.
He also frequented Windjammer Village in Naples, FL, as a snowbird who enjoyed the Florida sunshine, beaches and the local community where he made many friends during his golden years.
Amos was an active member and deacon of Brandts Church of the Brethren near St. Thomas. He was a member of the NRA, member of the National and Franklin County Tractor Pullers Association and was an avid tractor puller and traveler during his younger years.
He was also the 1980 President of Martin's Mill Bridge Association and was a member and recognized for his leadership and work for the Nova Ruritan Club in 2016. He attended Lemasters School.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are his children Donna Holtrey, deceased husband Larry Holtrey of Mercersburg; Darrell and Dottie Dice Martin of Greencastle; Dennis and Cindy Walck Martin of Greencastle; Doreen Martin of Greencastle, one brother Nathan Martin of York, PA; grandchildren, Connie Frey Miller and husband Doug, Kevin Frey and wife Tammy, Jessica Payne Horst and husband Mike, Karl Frey and wife Samantha, Ryan Martin and wife Ashley, Joshua Martin and wife Shirley, Carrie Frey Meckley and husband Shaun, Raland Martin and wife Kerri, Shane Martin and Ashley, Shaylin Deardorff and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Alvin Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 4 at 2:00 PM at Brandts Church of the Brethren 8003 Brandts Church Rd. St. Thomas, PA with Pastor Roger K. Myers officiating. Burial will be in the Macedonia Church Cemetery near Greencastle. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 30, 2019