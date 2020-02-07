Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ott Funeral Home Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Avenue
Irwin, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
North Huntingdon, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Angeline "Ange" (Orsino) Brannigan


1922 - 2020
Angeline "Ange" (Orsino) Brannigan Obituary
Angeline (Orsino) "Ange" Brannigan

Fayetteville - Angeline (Orsino) "Ange" Brannigan, 98, of Fayetteville formerly of North Huntingdon died Thursday February 6, 2020. She was born January 7, 1922, in Hahntown, a daughter of the late Frank and Elvira (Andrini) Orsino. She was a member of the St. Agnes Church, in North Huntingdon and a member of the Fairmont Hahntown Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Brannigan; a daughter Judith Gebert; two sisters Marietta Wagoner and Ann Jones; brothers Orlando, Alexander, Frankie and John Orsino. Surviving are two daughters Bobbi Bachinsky, of Ft. Wayne, IN and Terri Pendleton and her husband Michael, of Fayetteville: nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brother Jean Bukva, of Hahntown, Albert Orsino and wife, Dru, of Hahntown and Elvira "Dolly" Korpar and husband, Joseph, of Hutchinson. Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Ott Funeral Home Inc. 805 Pennsylvania Avenue Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Spirit Trust Lutheran Life 840 Fifth Avenue Chambersburg, PA 17201. To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
