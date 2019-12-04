|
|
Ann Louise Maslanik
Mercersburg - Ann Louise Maslanik, age 81, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer.
Ann was born in Six Mile Run, PA on Tuesday January 4, 1938, daughter of the late H. Clifford and the late Josephine (Rankin) McElwee. Ann married Ronald R. Maslanik on October 25, 1958 in Dudley, PA. Ann cherished her time with family and friends. She along with her husband, enjoyed their Wednesday evening dinners with friends, as well as cooking dinners and entertaining family. Ann enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and close friends.
Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years Ronald R. Maslanik of Mercersburg, PA, one son, Mark (husband of Tina) Maslanik of Boiling Springs, PA, one daughter Tammy Miller of Chambersburg, PA, three grandchildren (Evan Maslanik, Taryn Miller and Deanna Maslanik) and one great-grandson Jaxson Ramos.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, H. Clifford and Josephine McElwee.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. There will be a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mercersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 2257 McDowell Rd, St. Thomas, PA 17252 or St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 395 S. Ridge Ave, Greencastle, PA 17225 in Ann's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019